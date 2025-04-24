Shehnaz Gill Kissed By Fan At Mumbai Event, Her Reaction Melts Internet

Actor Shehnaaz Gill once again charmed the internet, this time with her graceful response to a fan’s spontaneous gesture during a recent college event in Mumbai. Known for her candid nature and close bond with fans, Shehnaaz’s sweet reaction to being kissed on the cheek by a student has left social media smitten.

Shehnaaz appeared at the event dressed in a bright yellow salwar-kameez, where she mingled with students and even sang the romantic hit Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai. In a widely circulated video, a female fan walked up to the stage and kissed Shehnaaz on the cheek. Instead of being startled, Shehnaaz responded with warmth—smiling, thanking the fan, and continuing to engage with the audience.

Social media users flooded the comments section with love and admiration. “Humble and pure soul,” wrote one user. Another added, “Kind and beautiful soul, Shehnaaz,” while others expressed envy over the fan’s lucky moment. One fan quipped, “Why am I feeling jealous?” while another shared, “Shehnaaz is so adorable… this video melts my heart.”

Shehnaaz, who rose to fame through Bigg Boss and her much-loved pairing with the late Sidharth Shukla, has since ventured into Bollywood. She made her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and was last seen in Thank You For Coming, which also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

While fans await her next big-screen appearance, moments like these remind everyone why Shehnaaz continues to be one of the most adored personalities in the industry.