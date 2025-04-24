Ridhi Dogra Defends Working With Fawad Khan Amid Abir Gulaal Backlash, Slams Pahalgam Attack

Amid growing outrage over the upcoming Indo-Pak collaboration Abir Gulaal, actor Ridhi Dogra has responded strongly to criticism over her association with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The backlash intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists earlier this week.

The controversy erupted after Ridhi voiced her anger over the attack on social media. While expressing solidarity with the victims, many users called her “hypocritical” for previously working with Fawad in the film. Addressing the criticism, she clarified that her decision was made when Indo-Pak cultural exchanges were officially permitted.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “I DID [the film] when my government allowed it. I stand by the laws and rules. But I also know peace, grace, and harmony are essential for a healthy civilization… There’s duality in this life we lead.”

She added that, as someone from Jammu & Kashmir, she deeply feels the pain of such terror incidents. “It boils my blood too. I try to speak to you all as fellow countrymen. Don’t waste your anger on me. I’m as angry as everyone. I just choose to remain dignified.”

Ridhi earlier posted a fiery message demanding stronger condemnation of terrorism. “Good Muslims need to step up and call out the monsters. Break ties with people and places that remain silent. Kashmir was flourishing… we all know who doesn’t want that. It’s time to stop being gracious to monsters in the name of humanity.”

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is slated for release on May 9 but now faces boycott calls and possible delays. The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association has also spoken out, with President Ashoke Pandit urging the industry to stop working with Pakistani talent, calling it “an act of war.”

As political and public outrage grows, the film’s future remains uncertain, with debate deepening over the ethics of cross-border collaborations amid continued hostilities.