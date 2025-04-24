‘I Am Speechless And Numb’, Vaani Kapoor Condemned Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Controversies On Abir Gulaal

Vaani Kapoor has been on the target of people since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam because of her upcoming film ‘Abir Gulaal’ with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Meanwhile, the actress has condemned the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and expressed grief over it. She also said that this horrific attack has left her speechless and numb.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani took to Instagram to give her reaction to this incident and wrote an emotional note, “Ever since I saw the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, I am shocked, I have no words. Very sad. Still in shock. My prayers are with the families of the victims.” Vaani Kapoor’s statement came hours after the incident amid growing criticism and boycott demands for her upcoming film ‘Abir Gulaal’.

Vaani Kapoor

Let us tell you that Vaani Kapoor is seen with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the film ‘Abir Gulaal’. After the Pahalgam attack, people are protesting against this film and are also targeting Vaani Kapoor for working with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Users on social media are trolling Vaani Kapoor and demanding a boycott of the film ‘Abir Gulaal’ directed by Aarti S Bagdi, which is going to be released on May 9.

Vaani Kapoor

This is Fawad Khan’s comeback film in Bollywood. After the Pahalgam attack, people on social media targeted this film fiercely. Many users questioned the promotion of the film and the presence of Fawad Khan. One user wrote, “After this attack on our brothers and sisters, every Pakistani artist is being criticized. There should be a ban. We strongly condemn this cowardly act.” Another user said, “Vaani, understand the situation. This film will not be released in India.” A third user taunted and wrote, “Vaani, just being tall is not enough, show some courage too.”