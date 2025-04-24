Salim Merchant Reacts To The Horrifying Incident of Innocent Killing In Pahalgam, Deets Inside

After a long list of people condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam and the killing of 26 innocent people, now a famous singer has expressed his views on this tragic incident through a video on his social media and paid tribute to the deceased. Let us tell you this famous singer is none other than Salim Merchant, who is also a famous musician. He has shared a video on his Instagram in which he expressed his views about the Pahalgam attack.

Salim said, ‘The innocent people who were killed in Pahalgam were killed because they were Hindus, not Muslims. Are these killers Muslims? No, they are terrorists. Because Islam does not teach this. In the Quran-e-Sharif, Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 256, it is said that there is no compulsion in the matter of religion. This is written in the Quran-e-Sharif.’

The singer further said, ‘I am ashamed of being a Muslim that I have to see this day, my innocent Hindu brothers and sisters were killed so brutally. Just because they are Hindus. The people living in Kashmir who were living well for the last three years, the same problem again in their lives. I do not understand how to express my grief and anger. I give them my condolences.’

This video, shared by Salim Merchant, has been shared by stand-up comedian Munawar Farooqui as a story on his Instagram. However, let us tell you that Munawar Farooqui also condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. But he is also being targeted for sharing his thoughts regarding the horrifying incident in Jammu and Kashmir.