Shatrughan Sinha Called Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘A Propaganda War’, Appealed To People Not To Call This Issue Sensitive

Terrorists played a bloody game with the tourists present in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Many celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, and Javed Akhtar have raised their voice against this incident and demanded justice for the victims. Now, former actor and Sonakshi Sinha’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, has given his opinion on this matter.

Shatrughan Sinha

Like many celebrities, Bollywood’s legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha was also questioned about the Pahalgam terror attack, the video of which has also surfaced on the internet. Talking about this incident, Shatrughan Sinha has called it a propaganda war. At the same time, he has appealed to the people not to increase tension by calling this issue sensitive.

Shatrughan Sinha

This video of Shatrughan Sinha talking about the terrorist attack has surfaced on social media, in which he first answered the question asked to him on Pahalgam. The actor said, ‘Had the incident happened?’ On this, the person asking the question said, ‘What is happening with the Hindus there…’ On hearing this, Shatrughan Sinha got angry and asked, ‘Why are they calling Hindus Hindus? Hindus, Muslims, all Indians are ours there’.

Shatrughan Sinha

He said, ‘This Godi is running the media more than necessary, this propaganda war is going on too much. This is going on too much. I think this is a very sensitive issue, it should be looked at very deeply. We should not say or do or say anything that increases tension. Right now, the wounds need healing.’ Now, once again, people have started digging into this video about his daughter Sonakshi’s marriage.