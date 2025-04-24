‘This Is The Time The War Should Happen, It Is A Religious Matter’, Khushboo Patani Vents Her Anger Out On Pahalgam Attack

The way terrorists have targeted innocent tourists in Pahalgam, the whole country is seething with anger. Now, Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, has also expressed her anger regarding the shocking incident on her social media handle. Khushboo, who was once in the Indian Army, says that there should be a war now, because the Pakistani Army is behind all this.

Let us tell you that Ex-Indian Army officer Khushboo Patani has shared videos on her Instagram status in which she claimed, ‘I am telling you, these are not terrorists. I have lived in Kashmir for 2 years. I have served in the army for two years. I was in Pahalgam. I have seen many places in Kashmir. I have seen every inch of it. This Pahalgam, in particular it is like a mini Switzerland here.’

Khushboo further said, ‘I think I have seen it too. There are very big grounds here. This matter they have stirred up. I am sure that our Prime Minister… revenge is bound to happen. I wonder how long we will keep doing airstrikes. And then there will be another Uri. I think now a proper war should happen. Like other countries do to protect their country. Like Israel did, it did on Gaza and Palestine. Or Russia is doing it to Ukraine. So now India should also do it to Pakistan. There should be no brother or sister at this time, because see, until the war comes, we Indians are very soft-hearted, we don’t go to war.’

She didn’t stop here and further claimed, ‘Other people make war-shout, bomb-shout. It is not like this here. We wait, never mind, negotiate. Because we are followers of the Mahabharata. Krishna had tried so hard to avoid war. But if these Kauravas want to do it, then the Mahabharata must happen, and all of them must be annihilated. Every anti-national person who supports these things must also be annihilated. We have been tolerating these Pakistanis and Pakistan for 75 years. There has been a lot of drama of love and peace, and this and that. We keep lying to ourselves about things, this is absolutely a matter of religion. The way they have killed Hindus is absolutely a religious matter.’