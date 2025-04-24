‘Fake Superstar’, Netizens Got Furious On Amitabh Bachchan For Not Commenting On Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Ever since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, people’s anger has been continuously increasing against Pakistanis. From film stars to political personalities, everyone expressed grief over this attack and strongly condemned it. But seeing Amitabh Bachchan’s silence on such a heartbreaking incident, people are shocked and expressing their anger at him.

Amitabh Bachchan

Let us tell you that on April 22, there was a terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, and the same night, Big B made a strange tweet, which angered people, and he was reprimanded a lot. Now again, he has made another post, which has shocked and upset people. Amitabh Bachchan has made this post not only on his Twitter account, but also on Facebook and his blog in which he wrote only T5356 on his Twitter account.

Amitabh Bachchan

And now, late at night on 24th April, he again wrote tweet number T 5357. Similarly, on the blog, he wrote only DAY 6277 and left the rest of the space blank. Seeing this kind of post by Amitabh Bachchan, people are asking what exactly he wants to say. If he has nothing to say on the Pahalgam terror attack, then why is he posting by adding numbers? Some people are guessing that Amitabh is so sad about this matter that he has nothing to say.

Amitabh Bachchan

Seeing such posts of Amitabh Bachchan, a user has written on X, ‘When you have already written T 5357, then you should have written the rest of the tweets too. Why are you overacting at the end of your career?’ ‘Fake superstar’. Another user wrote, ‘What does this mean? Have you got curd stuck in your mouth?’ Another comment is, ‘Oh God! We are unable to understand this Dev language of yours.’