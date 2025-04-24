‘He Didn’t Deserve This Hate And Criticism, He Worked In Dhabas’, Seema Kapoor Opened Up On Struggles of Om Puri In His Last Days

Bollywood veteran late actor Om Puri’s ex-wife Seema Kapoor had made many revelations about her marriage and divorce in the past. She had also revealed several shocking things about the late actor. Now, once again, she talked about her ex-husband and said that he did not deserve the embarrassment and the pain he had faced in the last few years.

Om Puri And Seema Kapoor

Seema revealed that his last 10 years were spent in a lot of pain because of which he deserves sympathy, not criticism. Let us tell you that Seema Kapoor and Om Puri got married in the year 1991, which lasted only two years and they got divorced in the year 1993. Seema had revealed that Om Puri had cheated on her and was dating another woman.

Seema Kapoor

But in the last days of Om Puri, his and Seema Kapoor’s relationship improved. Seema Kapoor told in a recent conversation with one of the media houses that when Om Puri apologized for his past wrongdoings, she forgave him. But it was also made clear in the court that Om Puri did not deserve to be put in the category of rapists and murderers.

Seema Kapoor

Seema Kapoor further said, ‘The last 10 years of his life were very sad. He did not deserve this. He had worked very hard in his life. He struggled without compromising his ideals. He never got anyone’s support in his youth. He used to go to school by bicycle, he cleaned utensils in a dhaba. Somehow, someone promised that when he got admission in FTII, he would pay his fees, but then at the last moment, he backed out. And yet he somehow moved forward and finally made a name for himself internationally.’