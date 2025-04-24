Hollywood Actor Brad Pitt To Marry His 32 Years Old Girlfriend For 3rd Time At The Age Of 61, Deets Inside

There is some news for the fans of Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, as he is preparing to get married for the third time. At the age of 61, the actor is about to start a new innings in his life. According to media reports, the actor has recently proposed to his 32-year-old girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who is a jewelry designer. The couple has been dating each other since 2022 and have now decided to become one.

According to one of the media reports, Brad Pitt has proposed marriage to Ines de Ramon just before leaving for New Zealand for six weeks of shooting. If we talk about Ramon, then let us tell you that she is also a divorcee and separated from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ fame Paul Wesley in 2022 after three years of marriage.

The report quoted the source as saying, ‘Brad Pitt is finally feeling free after his past and divorce from Angelina Jolie. He wants Ines to know that he will always be there for her, no matter how far she has to go for work.’ Let us tell you that this will be Brad Pitt’s third marriage. The Hollywood actor first married actress Jennifer Aniston in the year 2000. But in 2005, during the shooting of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, he became close to Angelina Jolie.

After this, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started appearing together everywhere. Fans from all over the world showered a lot of love on this couple. Both were often called ‘Brangelina’. In the year 2014, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married at their French estate, Chateau Miraval. The couple has six children, three of whom are adopted. However, this marriage also faced challenges. Due to which Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. This legal battle over the separation of the two lasted for a very long time. There was a dispute over everything from custody of children to property. Finally, after 8 years, the divorce was finalized on December 30, 2024.