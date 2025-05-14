Shiny Doshi Opened Up On How She Got Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Show “Saraswatichandra”, Deets Inside

‘Pandya Store’ actress Shiny Doshi, who has been working in the industry for quite some time, has recently talked about her relationship with her father in a recent interview. During this, she also became emotional and shared several incidents related to her childhood. In this, she has also talked about her acting career. In which she has talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saraswatichandra’ show and how she got this show, and how was her experience.

Shiny Doshi told in an interview, ‘The world of acting was very new for me. I was giving auditions, and after a few rounds, someone from the Star Plus channel saw me. He asked my mother if I would work in a show? So mummy said Why not. Then he gave his card and asked me to meet him the next day.’ The actress said that the meeting was for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show ‘Saraswatichandra’.

Shiny further said that, however, this success was not easy for her. When she reached the set, she was very nervous because she did not know how to act. ‘I did a mock shoot with Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode. They were amazing. Seeing them act, I felt that I did not know anything. I am not even worthy. On my first day, I went to my room and just cried. I did not understand anything.’

Shiny Doshi told that the initial days were very emotional for her, ‘I used to cry every day on the set. However, no one came to know. I had no one in the industry. There was no one whom I could trust. I felt that I had taken up the wrong profession. But I had to do it because there was no other option. I had to save many lives. Everything was very challenging. I have learned acting by watching Gautam and Jennifer. ‘