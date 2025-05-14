Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Her Colorful Attire With A Parrot, People Asked, “Where Is Your Rolex?

Cannes Film Festival 2025 has arrived and is going in a full-fledged manner. Its opening ceremony was on 13 May, where, like every time, Urvashi Rautela caught people’s attention on the red carpet. Recently, she arrived for the screening of the film ‘Partire Un Jour’ (Leave One Day). There she was spotted in colorful attire. But everyone’s eyes were stuck on her parrot. Along with this, the actress also had to face criticism.

Urvashi Rautela remains in the limelight every year due to her strange outfits and accessories at the Cannes Film Festival. This time she had carried a colorful outfit. Along with this, she had also done loud makeup. Due to which the actress was not even recognizable as to who she was. Now this look of hers is going viral on social media. People are making different types of comments after seeing the photos and videos of the actress present on social media.

Let us tell you that people got upset after seeing her in a blue, red, and yellow strapless structured outfit. Urvashi wore a matching tiara and matching earrings. But her parrot crystal-embedded clutch caught everyone’s attention. Everyone’s eyes were fixed on it. Sometimes she was seen posing, kissing the parrot-shaped bag, and sometimes she was seen holding it.

Amid all this, an Instagram page claims that the clutch is designed by Judith Leiber, and the bag costs $5,495 (₹ 4,68,064.10). Now, people say many things about Urvashi and her look. A user wrote, ‘So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like Design Machine Studio.’ One wrote, ‘Was Daku Maharaj film shown at the festival?’ One wrote, ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar.’ One wrote, ‘For a moment, I thought it was Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan).’ One wrote, ‘She can give a tough competition to AI.’ One wrote, ‘I don’t understand why she wears such makeup that makes her look older.’ One wrote, ‘Urvashi Devi ready for Jagran.’ One asked, ‘Where is the Rolex?’