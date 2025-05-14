‘He Is Very Crazy, He Can Say Anything’, Abhijeet Bhattacharya Opened Up On Anu Malik, Read To Know More

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for both his superhit songs and outspoken style. He recently narrated an anecdote about the hit song ‘Gori Gori…’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Main Hoon Na’ released 21 years ago. He spoke openly about working with Anu Malik and said that he was supposed to sing ‘Gori Gori…’ first, but later Anu sang the song himself.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Let us tell you that Abhijeet Bhattacharya gave an interview in which he said, ‘Whenever there is a song of Anu Malik, if it is up to him, he can picturise it on himself. He is very crazy. He can say that this song is very good, I will sing it, picture it on me only. Meaning, it’s so crazy! I am saying this because that time is gone. I am selfish, it doesn’t matter now. Nobody has time right now.’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

The singer also revealed that the song ‘Gori Gori’ was initially his song and said, ‘Gori Gori was my song in that movie. Can you believe it? Chori Chori… now it has happened. Later, I saw that Anu Malik’s voice came. Something similar was going to happen in this song, Tumhe jo maine dekha, tumhe jo maine jaana….’ He gave a hint and said, ‘The song ‘Tumhe jo maine dekha…’ also went almost the same way.’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Abhijeet also believed that if he was given enough time to rehearse, ‘Tumhe jo maine dekha’ could have made an even bigger impression. He says, ‘If they had made me rehearse the song beforehand, called me on the set and made me sing suddenly, got the dubbing done. I am capable, I sang it quickly. But if they had come prepared instead of singing quickly, then this song would have been a historic one.’