Urvashi Rautela’s Crystal Parrot Clutch At Cannes 2025 Sparks Internet Frenzy

Urvashi Rautela never shies away from the spotlight—and she made sure all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet on the opening day of the 78th Cannes International Film Festival on May 13. Attending the premiere of Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day), the actress stunned in a bold ensemble, but it was her eccentric accessory that truly stole the show.

Sporting a theatrical, colour-blocked gown in striking hues of blue, red and yellow by designer Michael Cinco, Urvashi turned heads with her unapologetically flamboyant fashion. But what had the internet in splits was the crystal-encrusted, parrot-shaped clutch she carried, designed by Judith Leiber and reportedly worth $5,495 (roughly ₹4.68 lakh). Completing the look with an elaborate headpiece and bold makeup, she delivered a look that screamed maximalism.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions to her red carpet appearance. Popular fashion critic page Diet Sabya shared snaps of Urvashi from Cannes, prompting a wave of tongue-in-cheek comments.

One user quipped, “Giving ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ realness,” while another asked, “Is it a satire on camp?” A third chimed in with, “Urvashi devi ready for Jagran,” and a particularly cheeky comment read, “We want her drag performance on Dabidi Dabidi.”

The reference to Dabidi Dabidi is from Urvashi’s viral dance number in the film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, which faced massive trolling for its unusual choreography and suggestive moves.

The 78th edition of Cannes officially kicked off on May 13 and will run till May 24, culminating with the prestigious Palme d’Or award ceremony. This year’s red carpet will also see appearances from several Indian luminaries including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Simi Garewal, among others.