Javed Akhtar Requests Virat Kohli To ‘Reconsider His Decision After He Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

Javed Akhtar has questioned Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket, suggesting that he could have taken a different approach. The renowned lyricist emphasized the importance of carefully considering such a major decision and proposed that Kohli might have continued contributing to Test cricket while balancing his personal and professional challenges. His comments have sparked debate about the timing and reasons behind Kohli’s retirement.

After Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket on social media, fans were left heartbroken, hoping he might reconsider his decision. Among those expressing their thoughts was legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, who took to X to share a heartfelt message. Akhtar expressed his disappointment over Kohli’s premature retirement and suggested an alternative course of action for the cricketer.

On May 14, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar posted a heartfelt message on his X account regarding Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket. He wrote, “Obviously, Virat knows better, but as an admirer of this great player, I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket. I think there is still a lot of cricket in him. I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision.”

Many internet users joined the conversation initiated by Akhtar, with several expressing their agreement. One user commented, “Totally agree! Plus, players like Virat, Rohit, and Ashwin deserve a farewell match!” Another user expressed, “Same. Even I want him to reconsider his decision.” A third fan shared, “Virat Kohli’s passion, consistency, and leadership inspired millions. Though his retirement feels premature to many, we hope he continues to contribute to Indian cricket in meaningful ways off the field.” Another comment read, “If he still has the same passion for Test cricket, then he should surely reconsider his decision.”

On May 12, Virat Kohli stunned his fans with the announcement of his retirement from Test cricket. In his official post, he reflected on his remarkable 14-year journey. A portion of his heartfelt message stated, “As I step away from this format, it’s not easy, but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.”

After making such a significant decision, the cricketer, known for his accomplishments both on and off the field, was seen visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, accompanied by his wife, talented actress Anushka Sharma. The couple’s visit, which appears to be both a spiritual and personal moment for them, has captured the attention of fans and followers, as several pictures and videos from their time in Vrindavan have quickly gone viral across various social media platforms.

