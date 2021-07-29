When singer, Rahul Vaidya had expressed his feelings to the love of his life. Disha Parmar, on National Television, the fans went crazy for the couple and started rooting for them. In Bigg Boss 14, it was Disha’s birthday, when Rahul had decided to confess his love for her and had proposed to her for marriage. Later on, actress, Disha Parmar had entered the house on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and had accepted Rahul’s wedding proposal.

The cute couple got married on July 16, 2021. Since their wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been showering their fans with some lovely glimpses of their happily married life. On July 27, 2021, Rahul Vaidya had held a LIVE session with his fans on Instagram. He was with his wife Disha as the two were celebrating Rahul’s 2M Instagram followers.

During the LIVE session, a netizen asked Disha was not wearing sindoor and the same got noticed by one of the users. The user asked Disha the reason for the same. The beautiful actress replied while pointing towards Rahul, “Inhone lagaya hi Nahi, time hi nahi hai inke paas.”

Rahul interrupted and said that he had asked to put it at the start of the day when Disha was getting ready. Disha then reminded Rahul of his promise to put the sindoor on her forehead every day when he was in the Bigg Boss house.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Rahul and Disha had talked about how happy they are with each other. Disha while calling herself lucky to be Rahul’s wife, had said, “Rahul was looking very handsome as the Dulha and I feel very lucky to be his wife. Every girl wishes to get married one day and I am happy that finally, the day arrived for me.”

At the wedding, Disha Parmar was looking gorgeous and was seen wearing a red Lehenga. She completed her look by choosing a necklace, a maang teeka, a bath, and matching earrings. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya was also looking extremely handsome in a cream-colored sherwani with a golden-colored turban. They both were glowing and winning the hearts of their fans.