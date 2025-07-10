Shurra Khan Trolled For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy At The Screening of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’

Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan is soon going to be a father once again. His second wife, Shurra Khan, is pregnant. Earlier speculations were being made, but later the actor himself gave this information in an interview and put an end to all such speculations. During this time, he takes special care of his wife. Recently, he was also seen during the screening of the film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’, where everyone’s eyes got stuck on the feet of Shurra.

Arbaaz Khan And Shurra Khan

Let us tell you that Arbaaz Khan first married Malaika Arora in the year 1998. He had a son, Arhaan, from his first marriage. A few years after the divorce in 2017, in December 2023, he married makeup artist Shurra Khan, which took place at Arpita Khan’s house in the presence of his family and close friends were present. Now, after two years of marriage, his second wife is pregnant.

Arbaaz Khan And Shurra Khan

‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’, which will be released on July 11, will feature Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. Its screening was scheduled on July 9 in Mumbai. On this occasion, Arbaaz and Shurra also arrived to pose in front of the paparazzi. During this time, both were twinning. The actor was seen holding his wife’s hand. She was climbing the stairs holding Arbaaz’s hands.

Arbaaz Khan And Shurra Khan

However, Shurra was wearing high heels during this time, which caught everyone’s attention. Seeing the video of Arbaaz and Shurra, a user wrote, ‘Who wears heels during pregnancy?’ A user wrote, ‘Hey, if you are pregnant, why are you wearing heels?’ One wrote, ‘You will have a boy.’ One wrote, ‘If these people take so much care of their wives, then why do they get divorced?’ One wrote, ‘May Allah give you a daughter.’ At the same time, some fans showered love through red heart emojis and called both of them a cute couple.