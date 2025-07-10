Ranveer Singh Gifted Himself His First Electric Luxury Car Worth Rs 4.5 Crores On His Birthday, Read To Know More

Power-packed Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday was on July 6 and on this special occasion, the actor has gifted himself a luxury car. It is reported that he has bought a Hummer EV 3X. Recently, a video of Ranveer with his luxury car has surfaced on the internet, in which the car was seen outside Ranveer’s house. Let us tell you that this is Ranveer Singh’s first electric car, and its price is said to be Rs 4.5 crore.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday was very special. On one hand, the first look and teaser of his new film ‘Dhurandhar’ was released, on the other hand, the actor gifted himself an electric car. There has been a lot of discussion about it since the video surfaced on social media. The video shows that the Hummer EV 3X is being delivered to Ranveer and Deepika Padukone’s house.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has now become the first Bollywood celebrity to own an electric car. If we talk about his car collection, then let us tell you that he already has cars ranging from a Range Rover worth Rs 4.38 crore to a Lamborghini worth Rs 3.15 crore, an Aston Martin Rapide S, a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and a Jaguar XJ L. The price of each is more than Rs 3 crore. Only the Jaguar is said to be worth Rs 99 lakh.

Ranveer Singh

If we talk about Ranveer Singh’s net worth, then let us tell you that it is currently said to be Rs 226 crore. He earns a lot from advertisements, films, and stage performances that he regularly performs apart from doing films. Ranveer charges Rs 30 to 50 crore for a film. According to some of the media reports, he has also charged a hefty fee for the new film ‘Dhurandhar’.