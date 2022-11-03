Siddharth Anand On Pathaan’s Teaser, “Pathaan Is Not Only A Film But An Emotion”

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, the makers have released the teaser of the most awaited film Pathaan. In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is seen doing the action in a bang style. Also, the teaser shows a surprising action sequence between John Abraham and Shah Rukh. The teaser has been on social media since its release. Now Pathaan’s director Siddharth Anand has given his reaction to the teaser.

Talking about the teaser of the news agency’s report, Siddharth said, “There was a lot of craze among people to get a glimpse of Pathaan. After a long time, there is so much discussion about a film and it is only because of Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom. There couldn’t have been a better day for Pathaan’s teaser release than Shah Rukh’s birthday.

According to the news, the director further said, even though he is returning after a long time on screen, he rules the hearts and minds of the audience and that is why we chose this day. Pathaan is not just a film but an emotion for us because we are going to present it as a big action film.

Seeing the teaser, it is known that in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen in the role of a secret agent of the intelligence agency, who is seen fighting between life and death to fulfil his mission. While Deepika Padukone romances Shah Rukh in the film, John Abraham will be seen as a grey character. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be released in Hindi as well as Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023, next year.

Apart from this film, Siddharth is also directing Fighter. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the lead roles in this film. The film will release on the big screen on January 5, 2024. Siddharth made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Salaam Namaste. After this film, he directed films like Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, Bang Bang and War.