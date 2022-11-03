Charu Asopa Reveals Rajeev Sen Disabled CCTVs At Home When She Was Away; Claims He Was Emotionally Unavailable

Charu Asopa has unfolded about Rajeev Sen’s alleged negligence toward her while she became pregnant with their daughter Ziana. She said that he’d turned off CCTV cameras at home whilst she was away.

Weeks after figuring out to give their afflicted marriage a second chance, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa are fighting problems of infidelity and mistrust in their relationship. Charu has now in the end determined to depart Rajeev and has accused him of dishonesty her.

In a brand new interview, Charu stated that Rajeev become absent when she turned pregnant with their daughter Ziana. She has also said that he has no longer been “financially” and “emotionally” to be had for Ziana, who celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday, November 1. Lately, while Ziana was diagnosed with Dengue, she became admitted to a health centre in Rajasthan. Charu stated that Rajeev confirmed up two days overdue, and then spent most of his time in a resort and not with their hospitalised daughter.

Charu advised Pinkvilla that Rajeev turned into absent at some point in her pregnancy and become negligent toward her. She said, “while I was 8 months pregnant, no longer as soon as did he ask me how become I feeling. Rather, he would brag about meeting Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh at the gym. He in no way asked how was my day. While a lady is pregnant there are hundreds of factors that she’s going through. I used to no longer say something thinking that his mood gets spoilt and again he’ll leave the residence.”

After formerly accusing him of infidelity, Charu stated that Rajeev used to turn off the CCTV cameras at home while she was away. “All through the first few months of my pregnancy, I used to be in Bikaner, or even in any other case if I went someplace, in the back of my lower back, he would always turn off the cameras of the residence. When I asked him the cause at the back of doing this, he brushed it off pronouncing, ‘You want to spy on the residence like Bigg Boss.’ This turned into one of the smallest matters to which I did not pay plenty of interest. In the name of the gym, he spent his whole day outdoors,” Charu shared in the equal interview.

After tying the knot in 2019, Rajeev and Charu began dealing with issues in their marriage. Amid separation talks, the couple welcomed Ziana in 2021. That is Charu’s second marriage. Rajeev had blamed her for allegedly hiding her first marriage, while Charu has stated that he’s been cheating on her.