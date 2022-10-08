Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Unseen Romantic Video Surfaces, Fans Scream, “They’re Secretly Married”

The Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been playing hide and seek regarding their alleged relationship for quite some time now. They enjoy a huge fan following. Their admirers keep a close eye on them. They keep predating the public appearances of Sidharth and Kiara. Recently, the rumored lovebirds shot for an advertisement. And now, fans have hunted a BTS video of it where the two are up with some mushy romance.

In the clip, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen spotted in traditional outfits. While Sidharth is wearing a green sherwani, Kiara is decked up in a golden lehenga. As Malhotra struggles with something stuck in his eye, Advani lovingly helps him in removing it. The chemistry between them speaks volumes of the affection they both share for each other. According to reports, the two actors appeared in the video during a recent advertisement shoot.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, SidKiara fans started dropping lovely comments on it. “They are mom and dad of adorableness,” a user said. Another fan wrote, “Might have screamed a little too loud in the middle of the night.” “Shaadi Pakki,” read a comment. One fan even claimed, “THEY ARE SECRETLY MARRIED.”

Sidharth and Kiara have been clicked together a lot of times. But the sparkling duo is choosing to remain tight-lipped about their love life. Till now, they have not acknowledged their love publicly.

For the unknown, after delivering a massive hit, Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly feature in a romantic comedy. They have loved the script of the film but are yet to sign on the dotted lines.