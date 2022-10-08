Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Does Abhimanyu Missed Court Hearing? Has Akshara Lost Her Voice?

The latest episode of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” will bring some relief to the audience. Incidentally, Abhimanyu misses out on the divorce hearing, which necessarily leads to the postponement of the date. Akshara learns that everyone thinks that her voice is now Maya’s voice. Let’s find it out and read on:

Abhimanyu falls asleep during the hearing

While Akshara waits for Abhimanyu at the office of the counsellor, the counsellor suggests that Abhimanyu is gone as he does not want to divorce her. Akshara suggests otherwise to the counsellor, but the counsellor rejects his arguments. She gives another date for her case and postpones the divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, Harsh and Manish wait outside, and worry about the future of their children.

Harsh suggests to Manish that Akshara and Abhimanyu should think about their decision once again. His suggestion sparks an argument between the two of them. Eventually, they both conclude that Akshara and Abhimanyu should do what is best for their future. Despite the fact that they do not accept each other.

Akshara comes out of the office and looks for Abhimanyu. Finally, she learns that Abhimanyu fell asleep leaning on the wall and thus missed the hearing. She feels bad for him because he was trying so hard that he didn’t even get a chance to take a nap. For a moment, it seems that they have forgotten their differences, as Akshara holds Abhimanyu in her arms, and saves him from falling. However, the audience’s delight doesn’t last long as they revisit their decision to divorce and regret that it can’t be done quickly any more.

Akshara learns that she has lost her voice

Akshara returns from the court and informs everyone about the events of the day. The Goenkas are confused to learn that Abhimanyu missed the hearing as he had fallen asleep. In the meantime, Vansh gets a call from a music director to whom he had sent Akshara’s song. The music director tells Vansh that his video is fake as the voice is not that of Akshara but that of Maya. Akshara is shocked and bewildered to learn that no one recognises her voice as her voice anymore, and Maya has taken her name and fame. Suhasini encourages Akshara to make a name for herself once again by attending public events.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu rejected the 18th candidate for music therapist in his hospital. Parth suggests that they should take any decision. At the same time, Harsh brings Manjari’s report and it shows that there is no improvement in her body. Meanwhile, Anand feels disappointed after losing his license. Mahima has vowed that she will have to pay for whatever Akshara has done to herself and her family. Meanwhile, at Goenka’s house, Akshara looks for job opportunities, and she gets an offer to sing at an event for Garba. Coincidentally, Abhimanyu is also planning to attend the same event along with his family.

So, in the upcoming episodes, it will get to see that Akshara is reunited with Manjari, when she comes to meet him at the hospital. Despite Abhimanyu’s unwillingness, she stays with Manjari. Manjari comes out of the coma and asks Akshara for answers.