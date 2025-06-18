‘Sister Midnight’ Actress, Radhika Apte Was Insulted By Ekta Kapoor Over Dating Her Brother Tussha

Radhika Apte once faced an awkward moment when Ekta Kapoor made a sarcastic comment about her on national television, during the time she was rumoured to be dating Tusshar Kapoor. She began with theatre and made her on-screen debut with a small role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Her first lead role came in 2009 with the Bengali film Antaheen, and from there, her journey only moved upward.

Often called the OTT queen, Radhika Apte has proven herself to be one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. Radhika Apte is making headlines with her upcoming film Sister Midnight, which is now set to premiere on OTT. Hailed as one of her boldest performances to date, the film was nominated for Outstanding British Debut at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. It also earned a Golden Camera nomination at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Radhika has dealt with her share of criticism. At one point, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor made a sarcastic remark about her on national television. However, Radhika handled it with grace and good humour.

Radhika Apte’s Alleged Romance with Tusshar Kapoor Sparks Buzz

While working on Shor In The City, Radhika was paired opposite Tusshar Kapoor, and soon rumours began to swirl about a possible romance between the two. Beyond the gripping storyline, it was their on-screen chemistry that truly captivated the audience. Before long, many believed that Radhika and Tusshar were deeply in love in real life.

Ekta Kapoor took a dig at Radhika Apte and humiliated her

While rumours about Tusshar and Radhika’s relationship were circulating, Ekta Kapoor’s bold comment about Radhika seemed to confirm the speculation. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside her brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta made a cheeky remark about his choice in women, subtly hinting at Radhika. A source from the show’s set shared:

“Ekta got a chance to take potshots at Apte during the rapid-fire round. When Tusshar was asked to rate his top five s*xy actresses, he named Kareena, Priyanka, and Katrina and then broke off to think. Ekta then interrupted and said, “Radhika Apte”. At this, Karan Johar asked, ‘Who is this Radhika’ to which Ekta sarcastically said, ‘Exactly! Who is she?’ Ekta went on to joke that Tusshar had a bad taste in women and called Radhika ‘horsey’ beautiful.”

Radhika Apte shut down the dating buzz with Tusshar Kapoor, calling it nothing more than a publicity move

When Radhika was asked about the rumours linking her to Tushar Kapoor, she dismissed them completely, saying they weren’t even friends. In her conversation with Mashable India, she called the rumours nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“I had gone to London to study contemporary dance. Saibo became a huge hit so they called me back for promotions. Then they only spread some link-up rumours about me and Tusshar. It obviously wasn’t true. I didn’t know (about the promotion tactic). Initially, I was very entertained, because I got an article that I was apparently in Goa celebrating Valentine’s Day with Tusshar Kapoor, and I was studying for my exams in London.”

Radhika Apte’s reaction to Ekta Kapoor’s remark

When Radhika Apte appeared on Neha Dhupia’s celebrity talk show No Filter With Neha, she revealed that she was completely unaware of the remarks made by Ekta Kapoor. The Sacred Games actress shared: “When that happened, I was in London studying dance. I still really don’t know why this was said because I met her (Ekta Kapoor) after that, and she was lovely to me.”

Radhika Apte tied the knot with London-based musician Benedict Taylor in 2012. In 2024, the couple welcomed their baby girl.