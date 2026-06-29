Siya Goyal Visited Udaipur Wedding Venue With Chetan Months Before Ketan Agrawal’s Death – Deets Inside!

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary reportedly travelled to Jodhpur and Udaipur months before allegedly murdering businessman Ketan Agarwal, raising fresh suspicions in the sensational case. The shocking murder of the 26-year-old Pune entrepreneur has stunned the nation. Ketan was allegedly killed by Chetan, who was having an affair with his fiancée, Siya, just days before their wedding. Initially believed to be an accidental 400-foot fall from Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026, the incident was later uncovered as a meticulously planned murder. Investigators have now discovered startling details about Siya and Chetan’s secret trips together.

Siya Goyal’s Real Reason for Taking Chetan Chaudhary to Udaipur Revealed

Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, reportedly visited Udaipur in May 2026, according to expatriate Rajasthanis who knew Chetan. Speaking to media personnel, they referred to Siya as Chetan’s girlfriend and recalled the pair arriving in Udaipur by flight. Some expatriate Marwari community members also claimed to have spotted the duo together at Udaipur Airport. The visit’s purpose has now come under scrutiny. Reports suggest that Siya brought Chetan to Udaipur to show him the luxurious hotel booked for her upcoming wedding to businessman Ketan Agarwal, a revelation that has sparked fresh interest in the case.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary’s next trip was to his hometown in Jodhpur

In December 2025, Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, reportedly travelled to Jodhpur, his hometown. During the visit, some of Chetan’s friends from Palasani village in Bilara unexpectedly spotted the pair and later shared the incident with a media outlet. They recalled suggesting that Chetan take Siya to meet his family since his ancestral home was nearby. However, Chetan reportedly refused the idea. According to his friends, he said that he and Siya had come to Jodhpur in secret and that neither of their families was aware of their visit there, a fact that later surprised many villagers.

Chetan Chaudhary’s Uncle Opens Up About Their Family Dynamics

Chetan Chaudhary’s uncle, Guneshram Chaudhary, revealed that his nephew rarely visited their ancestral home in Palasani village, Jodhpur. He said he was unaware that Chetan had recently come to the village with Siya. Chetan’s father, Babulal Seervi, and his brothers, Devaram and Udaram, had moved to Pune years ago to grow their grocery business and gradually lost touch with their roots. Guneshram remained in the village and recently reacted to the murder allegations against Chetan. Shocked by the accusations, he described his nephew as a simple and shy boy who rarely even made eye contact while speaking.

What Made Siya Goyal Enlist Chetan Chaudhary in Ketan Agarwal’s Murder?

More shocking than Siya Goyal’s brutal act was the reason behind it. Reports suggest that although Siya had agreed to marry Ketan Agarwal, she changed her mind after learning he was bald, wore a wig, and had a stutter. She allegedly no longer considered him an ideal husband. Her perception of Ketan reportedly shifted completely, making her rethink the marriage. Around the same time, she is believed to have reconnected with her former lover, Chetan Chaudhary, once again after that.

Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, was devastated by Siya’s claim that his son’s baldness led to the murder. He said Siya and her family were already aware of Ketan’s condition before their engagement in February 2026. According to him, Ketan suffered hair loss due to medical reasons. Vishal expressed deep pain over his son losing his life for what he called a baseless reason. He stressed that murder can never solve personal issues and that problems should be resolved through communication. He added that Siya could have called off the wedding instead of choosing violence to protect her family’s honour.