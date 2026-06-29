‘I Want to Enjoy My Freedom’: Akanksha Chamola Speaks About Life After Separation on ‘Lock Upp 2’

Actress Akanksha Chamola made a surprising revelation during the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza Season 2, sharing that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are in the process of getting a divorce. Speaking on the reality show, Akanksha revealed that the couple has been living separately for the past year and that they had chosen to keep the matter private until now.

Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola On Getting Divorce

“Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living apart for the past year, and this hadn’t been made public. Things are fine between Gaurav and me; we still talk to each other. We don’t feel we are right for each other as partners because our visions for the future are very different. And unfortunately, our futures do not lie together,” she said. In the second episode, Akanksha opened up further while speaking with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra about relationships and moving forward.

Akanksha Chamola

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When asked whether she was ready to fall in love again, Akanksha replied, “Not right now.” She explained that she wants to focus on herself before entering another relationship. “I don’t want to fall in love so soon; I want to take some time. I got married at a very young age, 24. I haven’t really explored or enjoyed life to the fullest,” she shared. As of now, Gaurav Khanna has not publicly commented on Akanksha’s statements.

Akanksha Chamola

The actor is currently seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During the show, it was revealed that both Gaurav and Harshad Chopda were safe from elimination in the first week after using a lifeline. Akanksha Chamola is known for her work in television shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She married Gaurav Khanna in November 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and fell in love. Their wedding took place in Kanpur in the presence of family members and close friends after a three-day celebration.

Akanksha Chamola

The latest season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Riyaz Aly, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, Shreshta Iyer, Sufi Motiwala, Yogesh Rawat, and others. The reality show is streaming on Netflix, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM. Akanksha’s candid revelation has become one of the biggest talking points of the season, with fans now awaiting a response from Gaurav Khanna regarding the developments.