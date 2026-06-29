Laapataa Ladies Actor Satendra Soni Alleges Assault Over Unpaid Dues, Says Director Threatened to Kill Him

Actor Satendra Soni, best known for his performances in Laapataa Ladies, Mirzapur and Panchayat, has levelled serious allegations against filmmaker Pushpendra Singh, claiming he was assaulted and threatened after demanding payment for his work on an upcoming film. An emotional video shared by the actor on Instagram has since gone viral, prompting widespread concern within the film industry and a strong response from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

In the tearful video, Satendra alleged that he had travelled to Maihar in Madhya Pradesh to shoot for a film tentatively titled Paid Palki. According to the actor, he received ₹50,000 as a signing amount before filming began, with the makers assuring him that the remaining payment would be cleared after the shoot. However, after completing eight days of work, he claimed he was denied his dues when he approached the production team.

Satendra alleged that instead of paying him, director Pushpendra Singh ordered him to leave the hotel immediately and threatened him with dire consequences. Fighting back tears in the video, the actor claimed he was told not to be seen at the hotel again and alleged that he received death threats after insisting on being paid. He also spoke about his family’s financial struggles, saying he urgently needed the money to support his ailing father and meet other household expenses.

The actor further escalated his allegations in a written statement shared on social media. He claimed that while he and two associates were walking, the director and his wife, Pragati Chauhan, allegedly chased them in a car before confronting them on the road. Satendra alleged that both assaulted him in public and that another person who attempted to intervene was also attacked. These remain allegations made by the actor, and no public response from the accused filmmaker had been reported at the time of writing.

Following the viral video, AICWA extended support to Satendra and condemned the alleged incident. The association demanded that an FIR be registered against the filmmaker and called upon authorities to ensure the safety of artists working in the entertainment industry. In a statement shared on X, AICWA said no performer should have to face violence or intimidation for asking to be paid for completed work.

Hours later, Satendra shared another video from a Mumbai railway station, informing followers that he and two fellow artistes had safely returned to the city. Thanking the Madhya Pradesh Police and others who assisted them, he expressed relief at being back home after what he described as a traumatic experience.

Satendra has built a steady career with supporting roles in several films and web series, including Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai, Panchayat and Mirzapur. He gained wider recognition for playing Chhotu in Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. He is also expected to feature in Mirzapur: The Movie.