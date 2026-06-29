Faridabad Businessman Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment by Wife and In-Laws in Final Video

A 28-year-old garment businessman from Haryana’s Faridabad allegedly died by suicide after posting an emotional video on social media in which he accused his wife and her family of prolonged mental and physical harassment. The incident, which took place in the Ballabhgarh area, has triggered widespread discussion online, while police have launched an investigation into the allegations made in the video.

The deceased, identified as Rahul, was found hanging inside his garment shop on Sunday. According to police, he had left home earlier that morning after meeting his mother. A short while later, authorities received information about the incident and rushed to the shop, where they recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Before taking the extreme step, Rahul uploaded a video on Instagram in which he named his wife, Jyoti, along with his mother-in-law Veena, father-in-law Bittu and sister-in-law Neetu. In the recording, he alleged that they had subjected him to continuous mental torture and physical abuse, leaving him under immense emotional stress. The video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Rahul claimed that despite doing household chores such as sweeping, mopping the floor and washing utensils, he continued to face harassment. He alleged that he was assaulted and falsely implicated in legal cases. Describing himself as emotionally exhausted, he held his wife and her family responsible for his death and appealed for legal action against them. He also stated that after his death, his property should be transferred to his mother, sister and brothers.

Rahul’s family has echoed many of the allegations made in the video. According to relatives, Rahul had entered into a love marriage with Jyoti around two years ago. They claimed that after the wedding, disagreements arose because his wife allegedly wanted him to live separately from his parents. The family said Rahul eventually moved out and had recently started his own garment business about four months ago.

A relative identified as Amit alleged that Rahul had been under severe mental pressure due to disputes with his wife and her family. He further claimed that a criminal case filed against Rahul had added to his distress and that he was often prevented from meeting his parents. These claims are part of the family’s allegations and are being examined by investigators.

Police have confirmed that Rahul’s social media video has been included as part of the investigation. Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said officials are verifying the allegations made in the recording and examining all available evidence before deciding on further legal action. Authorities have not yet commented on the veracity of the claims or whether any arrests will follow.

As the investigation progresses, police have urged the public not to draw conclusions until all evidence has been examined. For now, the focus remains on establishing the facts surrounding Rahul’s death and determining whether the allegations made in his final video are supported by the evidence collected during the investigation.