A highly popular skin care trend that is gaining attention is Slugging. This procedure is not completely a new procedure. However, we understand how Gen Z adopts trends and labels them as the fashion of the moment, when these styles have actually persisted for years, they just weren’t aware. Slugging is not new to Black African Women who have been using oil, balms and applying it extensively across their face. If one goes back to ancient Egyptians, different kinds of oils have been used to treat wrinkles. However, the current generation is completely focused on Slugging.

So, what is Slugging ?

Slugging is a popular moisturizing method that entails applying an occlusive product generously over the face. The trend derives its name from slug, a mollusc which leaves some sort of secretion as it moves, so similar to that when you are done with slugging, it gives a glow on your skin, and once applied to your entire face, will reward you with soft and supple skin. This is the last step of your skincare routine. In the Atlantic, individuals utilize Petroleum Jelly for Slugging, whereas in India, our beloved Boroline is becoming the latest choice. It serves as an excellent substitute for Petroleum Jelly. This method is excellent for dry, dehydrated skin and also a cheap substitute. It aids in moisturizing and enhancing the skin’s barrier function.

Disclaimer : Individuals with oily or acne-prone skin should avoid using it, as it boosts sebum production, which may worsen acne conditions. However, individuals with dry skin should apply it once a week. In the evening, clean your face and apply Boroline without any other products. However, do not use it more than once per week.

Let’s learn more about Boroline ?

Boroline, an antiseptic ointment, has once more risen to prominence after many years. We all recall our mothers, who used to apply this cream whenever we got any cuts. We all remember it as a magic cream as it would heal the injury in just 24 hours. Our dads would apply this cream for cuts during shaving, and also as an After shave, to their faces to relish the hydration it gave their skin. Not only our homes, this cream has played a significant role in the history of India. In our quest for Independence, one significant action undertaken was the Swadeshi Movement. It was precisely at this moment that Gour Mohan Dutta of GD Pharmaceuticals introduced Boroline, a local skincare product. It was the first of its kind in India, and given that it emerged during the Swadeshi Movement, it significantly influenced India’s journey toward independent skin care and reduced reliance on the British. It has been present for quite a while, and now with GenZ, it is emerging as a game changer. Established in 1929, Boroline’s logo was its standout feature. A box featured an elephant image, showcasing Lord Ganesha, symbolizing stability and strength. It was referred to as Hathiwala Cream by the children.

If one talks about the ingredients, everything is mentioned in the name itself. The term originates from Boro, referring to Boric Acid (the primary component), and Oline, signifying Oleum (the Latin word for Oil). This antiseptic cream is scentless, colorless, and has a dense texture. This item contains three components, including Zinc Oxide, which acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, Boric Acid, an excellent component, which possesses antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties too. The final ingredient is Lanolin, known for its ability to soften and smooth the skin. It’s no surprise that boroline is effective for cracked heels, as Lanolin aids in retaining moisture within the skin. It not only arrived as a cream to combat the British but also the company handed out 1,00,000 tubes to celebrate India’s Independence. From boomers to millennials to Gen Z, Boroline has traversed extensive journeys and will persist in the market until the concept of skincare disappears.

Now that your have Boroline, Learn how to Slug

Start with your personal skincare routine, which will vary based on your skin type and requirements but surely consist of removing makeup, cleansing, applying toner, treating acne or other issues, and finally your moisturizer, which is the last step prior to slugging. Dermatologists suggest lightly moistening your face prior to putting on your moisturizer or cream to lock in “all that goodness”. The purpose of moistening your skin is to keep it hydrated externally, while placing the occlusive layer on top will stop moisture from escaping. There aren’t rigid guidelines for choosing a moisturizer to apply underneath the occlusive, but numerous individuals find moisturizers with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or Vitamin C serums beneficial for slugging. There are certain ingredients to steer clear of and it includes “Retinoids, Bakuchiol, and Alpha and Beta Hydroxy Acids like Glycolic acid and Salicylic acid, which have the ability to cause irritation.

Now for the enjoyable part—apply that occlusive generously. You can either do that immediately, or you can wait 10 to 15 minutes for your skin to soak in the moisturizer. The occlusive you choose is based on your individual preference and the sensitivity of your skin. Occlusives that include petroleum jelly and Boroline are commonly accepted and usually low-cost. Additional alternatives consist of items such as Aquaphor, which utilize a lanolin derivative (same as Boroline). Here’s a small reminder, individuals with allergies should review the ingredients before using any item. Traditionally, individuals keep the occlusive skin on overnight; however, if you really care about your satin pillow, it’s advised to leave it on for at least 30 to 60 minutes.

