Soha Ali Khan Gifts Neha Dhupia’s Son A Fancy Car On His First Birthday; See Birthday Bash Pics!

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia shared a note of thanks for BFF Soha Ali Khan who gifted her son Guriq a fancy car on his first birthday. The actor shared a photo of Guriq testing out the toy car along with several glimpses from his birthday party.

Neha wrote, “Thank you for gifting us our first fancy car aunty Soha @sakpataudi… we hope this becomes tradition even when we are 20!!” Guriq is the younger child of Neha and her husband Angad Bedi. They also have a three-year-old daughter Mehr. She shared pictures of blue balloons and a blue lion-themed cake. She captioned it, “Thank you for the sweetest surprise,” much to the surprise of those who hosted the party.

Birthday boy’s mom Neha shared adorable birthday bash pictures. She captioned it, “Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to infinity and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday… rushing back after this post to do what I do best , smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.”

Angad shared a cute video that opens with a picture of him holding newborn Guriq. This is followed by a short clip of Angad playing with Guriq while his father Bishan Singh Bedi holds him in his lap. He captioned it, “Happy 1st birthday “GURIQ SIYAAAN” maan niva mat ucchi rakhin (be humble in mind and elevated in thinking). But naale apne daade varga “WAKHRA SWAG” vi rakhin (but have a swag like your grandfather)!!! Chad di kala (have high spirits).”