Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her Son Vayu’s Face As She Takes Him For A Vacation- Checkout

It’s raining babies in B-town. And among some of the new mommies is actress Sonam Kapoor. She is making headlines for every minutest of the details regarding her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Kapoor is constantly sharing glimpses of her newborn but like many other celebs, she too is hiding her baby’s face. But seems like she has broken this ‘no face revelation’ policy with her latest reel.

Recently, Sonam shared a new reel on her Instagram handle which is set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s song, Sweet Nothings. It features husband Anand Ahuja, their son Vayu, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. They are out on a vacation together. The video begins with Anand driving with Vayu in the backseat and Sonam capturing nature. Anil appears wheeling the pram of his grandson. As the montage moves further, Sonam is seen holding and cuddling Vayu revealing a bit of his face.

Putting it on Instagram, Sonam captioned it as, “Sweet nothings,” and tagged Anand, Anil and Sunita. Anand attracted attention in the comments section as he wrote, “Around the world with my whole world.”

Before this, Sonam Kapoor also shared about her prenatal and post-natal journey on Instagram stories. She grabbed eyeballs for breastfeeding her little bundle of joy while getting ready for a party. Sonam also gave a sneak peek into the fancy nursery of her son containing a big cot and wooden furniture.

For the unversed, Anand and Sonam tied the knot in 2018 and became proud parents on August 20 this year. On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial crime thriller titled Blind.