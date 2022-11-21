This Famous Star Could Not Recognize Ranveer Singh, Asked, “Who Are You? Watch The Video Here!!

Ranveer Singh is one of the brilliant actors of Bollywood, who is also known for his energetic performances. Ranveer sets fires wherever he goes. The funny thing is that the actor also follows sports very closely. For this reason, Ranveer Singh recently took part in the F1 event at the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. During this, Ranveer Singh met Martin Brundle, who was once a Formula Racing driver and is now the host of the show. But Martin Brundle refused to recognize Ranveer. The video of this occasion has now come to the fore.

Ranveer Singh is flaunting his unusual fashion in Abu Dhabi. Many of his videos are going viral in which his cool style is being seen. Meanwhile, a video of him along with the show’s host Martin Brundle surfaced on social media, in which Martin Brundle is seen asking Ranveer Singh who he is and where he came from? He asks this question because Martin Brundle does not know about Ranveer Singh. And this thing is enough to surprise Ranveer’s fans.

It can be seen in the video that when Ranveer Singh starts talking to Martin, he first asks the host of the show about his well-being. But Martin doesn’t understand who Ranveer Singh is. He asked Ranveer in front of the camera, ‘Who are you.’ Martin said that he don’t know who Ranveer is. It would be a good thing if he gives him some information about himself. After this Ranveer says, “I am a Bollywood actor and have come from Mumbai, India. I am known as an entertainer”.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Circus’. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is directed by Karan Johar and he will be seen with Alia Bhatt in the film. And the film ‘Circus’ is directed by Rohit Shetty.