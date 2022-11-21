Aindrila Sharma’s Last Post Went Viral After Her Death, Wrote Special Note For BF Sabyasachi Chowdhary!!

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at the age of 24. The actress died on November 20 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. The actress was admitted to the hospital on November 1, where she fought for life for several days but lost the battle. At the same time, Aindrila Sharma’s last post is now going viral on social media, which is for her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhary.

Aindrila Sharma

Actually, October 31 was Sabyasachi’s birthday and on this day Aindrila Sharma posted her last post. Aindrila Sharma shared a picture with her boyfriend on Instagram, in which both are looking great together. With this picture, the actress wrote in Bengali, ‘My reason for living, Happy Birthday’. Aindrila has expressed her love for Sabyasachi through this last post. After her death, this post is becoming increasingly viral. People on social media are praising the relationship between her and Sabyasachi that till the end he did not leave Andrila’s side and saluting his courage.

Aindrila Sharma’s Post

Sabyasachi did not leave his love Aindrila Sharma alone at all in the last moments. From time to time, he was also informing the fans about Aindrila’s health through social media. A few days ago, Sabyasachi shared a note for the actress, asking fans to pray for Aindrila. He wrote, ‘I never thought I would be writing this here. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Aindrila is fighting for life, fighting against all odds beyond this world.’

Aindrila Sharma

Let us tell you that Aindrila Sharma was battling cancer for a long time. However, after treatment, she had recovered and returned to work. She was seen in the Bengali film ‘Bhole Baba Paar Karega’, in which she played the role of Anirban Chakraborty’s daughter. Aindrila had made a special identity in the industry with her work at a very young age.