Sooraj Barjatya Reveals He Popped Anxiety Pills Before Narrating Uunchai To Amitabh Bachchan!

The trailer of upcoming film, Uunchai has won the internet for its unique tale of friendship between four friends in their 60s. It has a stellar cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

The director of the movie, Sooraj Barjatya has returned to filmmaking after seven years. And this film comes as a change from the director’s end as he is famous for making family dramas. During a recent conversation, Barjatya shared how nervous he was before narrating the film’s script to Big B.

Sooraj shared that the reason behind feeling intimidated by Bachchan. He said that he had previously narrated script of Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon to the Goodbye actor and therefore knew how he listens to it with a blank face. Furthermore, he revealed that he had to take two anxiety pills before sitting for a meeting for Uunchai with Amitabh.

“I remember meeting sir (Bachchan) for the narration of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and he listens ‘apalak’ (without blinking his eyes) and you cannot face the gaze, it’s not easy. When I wrote this script, I messaged him and he had given me time for a Zoom meeting. I sat for the meeting, taking two anxiety medicines because it is not easy to face sir,” the filmmaker stated.

Later, Sooraj talked about how all this took a backseat when he began shooting with Sr. Bachchan. “I realised that sir is the easiest actor to work with. I enjoyed working with him on the sets but I enjoyed (his company) more in his vanity van. Because he would talk about life, poetry, filmmaking, he teaches us but on sets, he only listens and that’s the greatest thing,” quoted the Vivah director.