Paparazzi Teased Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Nanda About Their Rumoured Relationship; Watch How They React!

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, where paparazzi teased them about their relationship. Here’s what they said.

On Thursday, Siddhant Chaturvedi attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. At the Bollywood party, paparazzi teased Siddhant about his rumoured girlfriend, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

The actor could be seen blushing as he entered the fashion designer’s home, where guests such as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and many others joined him for the festivities.

A paparazzi teased the actor about his rumoured girlfriend, saying, “Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na (Navya is coming, please wait)” when Siddhant Chaturvedi made a solo appearance and As soon as he was done posing for pictures, he proceeded to the party. Before entering the party venue, the actor, who was dressed in a beige kurta pyjama, folded his hands and smiled awkwardly at the paparazzi.

For several months, there has been speculation that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are dating. Despite the fact that Siddhant Chaturvedi confirmed on Koffee With Karan 7 that he is completely single, he is still being teased with Navya.

Navya Naveli Nanda did, however, attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. A red outfit complemented her beautifully. Navya, who was adorned in a red and gold ethnic outfit, was also teased about Siddharth in an another clip from the Diwali party that was shared online.

Navya blushed as she posed for photos with her friend and actor Shanaya Kapoor, and the two were about to leave when a paparazzi asked, “Navya, koi aapka intezaar kar raha tha (someone was waiting for you).”

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

He will be gearing for the release of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. On November 4th, the film is scheduled for release. In addition, he appears in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.

On other hand, Navya has stated that she intends to work alongside her father in their family business and has no plans to enter the entertainment industry.