SS Rajamouli Confirms The Sequel Of This Film Is In The Works- Deets Inside

“RRR,” starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, is one of the biggest Indian films of 2022. While the film grossed over Rs 900 crore in India itself, at the same time, its worldwide gross collection stood at over Rs 1100 crore. With the Hindi version alone earning over Rs 250 crore, “RRR” surpassed many Bollywood films at the box office. Master filmmaker SS Rajamouli was expected to deliver another blockbuster hit after the “Baahubali” franchise, and with “RRR,” he lived up to the expectations.

After seeing the success of “RRR” on the silver screen, many fans of the film wanted Rajamouli to make a sequel and take the story forward. If the energetic duo of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan comes on screen again, then which fan would not want to see them? If you also want something similar, then there is great news for you.

Rajamouli confirms “RRR 2”

The Oscar campaign for “RRR” has begun, and its director, Rajamouli, is now taking part in film-related events across the world. In a recent event held in Chicago, Rajamouli shared a huge update related to “RRR 2.” Regarding making a sequel to his film, Rajamouli said: “My father is the story writer of all my films. We have had a little discussion about it, and he is working on the story.” Significantly, Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, has written films like “Eega,” “Baahubali,” “Magadheera,” and “RRR,” and his name is taken as the country’s biggest storyteller of films. Now, if he has started working on the story of “RRR 2,” then there can be no better news than this for the fans.

Both actors also wanted a sequel to the film

Sometime back in a conversation, both actors of “RRR,” i.e., Ram Charan and Jr. NTR had said that they too would like to share screen space once again for “RRR 2.” Talking on this, Jr. NTR said: “Rajamouli sir will have to make RRR 2. This story should have an outcome. I was talking to someone about this sometime back, and I don’t know why I said this, but I just said that RRR is a franchise. I hope my words come true.” Now, after SS Rajamouli confirmed the sequel, it looks like Jr. NTR had some divine power in his mouth that day. Anyway, with the arrival of this news, the wish of the fans of “RRR” spread all over the world is going to be fulfilled.