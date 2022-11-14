Jaya Bachchan Recalls Changing Sanitary Pads Behind Bushes During Shoots, “We Had No Vanity Vans”

Star kid Navya Naveli Nanda is quite famous on social media. Though she has not stepped into the film industry, she is a rage among the masses. Her podcast What The Hell, Navya grabs enough headlines to make her popular.

In the recent episode of Navya’s podcast titled Biology: Blessed But Biased, she engaged in a fun conversation with her grandmother and veteran actress-turned-politician, Jaya Bachchan and mother, Shweta Nanda. The trio discussed various aspects of the female body and the changes it undergoes with time. They also shared their first-period experiences.

During their interaction, Jaya shared how terrible it was to shoot outdoors during her time as there were no vans to change sanitary napkins. “When we used to do outdoors, we had no (vanity) vans, you had to change behind bushes. There were not even enough toilets. It was terrible, awkward, and embarrassing. Also, you would carry plastic bags so that you could discard them, keep them in a basket, take them home, and then get rid of them,” stated the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress.

Well, this is not the first time that Navya Naveli Nanda has openly talked about feminine health. Not a long time ago, she attracted attention by painting a wall at Ghatkopar East to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Her painting depicted the uterus with blooming flowers.

When Navya appeared on a telethon with her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, she revealed that she talks openly about this stigmatized topic of menstruation with her grandfather and it is a conversation that should happen without any inhibitions in every household.

For the unversed, Navya is doing great at a young age. She founded Project Naveli to fight the issue of gender inequality in our country. She has also a co-founder of Aara Health which aims at building awareness and services around feminine health in India.