Sonam Kapoor Says She Is Breastfeeding Vayu ‘Pretty Easily’, Share Ways Of Ensuring No Stretchmarks!

The new mommy in the B-town, actress Sonam Kapoor has been making headlines for every minutest of the details regarding her firstborn, Vayu. Now, after two months of welcoming her little bundle of joy, she has opened up on her pregnancy journey. Kapoor has shared details of her pre-natal and post-natal phases. She also revealed how she managed to avoid Caesarean and gave birth to her son by natural method.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonam put out notes that gave readers an insight into her life as a mother. She began by penning, “I have been now getting a lot of questions on my pre-natal, pregnancy and post-natal (journey). I will do my best to answer and do stories on everything and add it to my highlights.”

Tagging her doctor, the 37-year-old actress said that she wanted a ‘natural delivery’ with as ‘little intervention’ as possible. And in achieving the same, she took the help of Dr Gowra Motha who had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method explaining how to deal with the prenatal journey.

“She was a practising ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) in London’s NHS and was disillusioned by the crude and detached way mothers were dealt with. So, she tried to find a gentler and kinder method. She uses a lot of Ayurvedic practices, creative healing and homoeopathy. I’ve followed her blindly. I’ve had a natural birth thanks to all her teachings and I’m breastfeeding pretty easily…,” Sonam wrote further.

Speaking about ways to battle stretchmarks and dental issues, the Neerja actress stated, “Besides the linea nigra, I don’t have any stretch marks at all. I’ve used a combination of these two products (which she shared a picture of) three times a day on my whole trunk area up to my thighs. I also drank collagen, had vitamin C and a lot of protein.”

“I do oil pulling every morning… to promote oral hygiene… I make a combination of sesame oil, coconut oil, and olive oil,” she added.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents to a baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. Workwise, Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial crime thriller titled Blind.