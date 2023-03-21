Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa, Salman Khan’s nephew Nirvan Party Hard With Mahikaa, Naomika; Pics Go VIRAL!

We often see star kids going for parties. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa tops the list. Now, the new star kid to join the bandwagon is Chunky Panday’s younger daughter and Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa. She was seen partying with Sohail Khan’s and ex-wife Seema Sajdeh’s elder son Nirvan, Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna’s niece Naomika Saran. Also, party animal Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was with the star kids.

Nirvan, Rysa, Mahikaa And Naomika Party Hard With Orry

Orhan took to his Instagram Stories to share the pics from the party. The pics have gone viral on social media. Nirvan was in a sea-green jacket, beige T-shirt and denims, Rysa was in a floral top and black pants, Mahikaa in a sexy black spaghetti top and denims while Naomika was in a black corset top and black denims. Orry was in black. All posed for the pics at the party and they looked stunning in their outfits.

Our star kids love to party. We have seen them often going out either on weekdays or weekends. Their pics and videos instantly take the internet by storm. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others are often spotted at parties. Many even troll them on social media for partying too much.

Nirvan is currently studying in Los Angeles. On the work front, Salman Khan’s nephew is reportedly working as an assistant director Salman’s upcoming film, Tiger 3. Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa recently went abroad to study filmmaking. She is back in Mumbai to attend her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding.

While Naomika Saran, has recently graduated from university and her graduation ceremony was attended by her grandmother Dimple Kapadia. The pics were shared by Naomika on her Instagram handle. She is the daughter of Rinke Khanna.