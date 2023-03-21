‘Shame On You’: Ranveer Singh Slammed By Netizens For Kicking Photographer Friend Rohan Shrestha

Actor Ranveer Singh is always full of energy and entertainment. But he often gets trolled either for his dressing sense or for his weird behaviour in public. He has now become the victim of trolls after a video of him kicking his friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha at an event went viral. The video has been all over social mediam

Ranveer Singh Gets Trolled

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started slamming Ranveer for his behaviour. The Cirkus actor jokingly kicked Rohan while the latter posed for the paparazzi at the event. Though Singh played prank with Rohan, a section of netizens bashed him left, right and centre for it. While fans lauded their friendship.

A user commented, “This is why he is not getting good opening , yeh hi chichore giri kar raha hai to kaise milega” while another wrote, “So disrespectful”. One user wrote, “Shame on you Ranveer”. “How battamiz”, wrote one. One user wrote, “Topic of discussion wud hv been if photographer ne Ranveer ko laat maari hoti… Tab dikhta fun in friendship”.

For the unversed, the two have been friends for several years now and they wish each other on special occasions.

Rohan is an ace photographer who has clicked many celebs and his photographs have been featured in the cover of several magazines.

Ranveer Singh’s Work Front

In 2022, Ranveer was seen in two movies-Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Both didn’t impress the audience as well as critics. The films also tanked at the box office.

Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film also has his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt opposite him. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Ranveer and Alia have wrapped the last leg of the shoot in Kashmir.