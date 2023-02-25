Style Check: Sara Ali Khan Raises The Glam Bar To New Heights In A Indo-Western Black Velvet Sharara Set!

Sara Ali Khan embraces traditional outfits. The actor can effortlessly pull off any look, from casual kurta sets to fancy sharara and lehenga sets.

The actors are constantly showering their Instagram followers with stunning photos of themselves in glamarous outfits. Sara’s most recent photo shoot features her in a black velvet sharara set.

The actress prefers to go the ethnic route, dressing comfortably in salwar suits and churidars.

Sara, who was only in Doha for 24 hours, looked stunning in her ethnic ensemble. Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic spring wardrobe is comprised entirely of Indo-western sharara sets.

Sara Ali Khan’s black velvet sharara set is ideal for spring weddings. Have you seen her new appearance. Not all updates are positive, but this one is particularly lovely, and we can’t keep it to ourselves. Here are all the rosy details you need to know to make it yours.

The spring season has arrived, as evidenced by the colours and fashion choices made by Bollywood celebrities.

Outfit Details

Sara Ali Khan wore a sleeveless close-neckline peplum-style kurta with stunning floral embroidery at the neckline in pink and green on a black velvet base.

As you use this sartorial cue to elevate your look, be the guest dressed in black. Do you know what constitutes a classy one? Velvet is something to be discovered and, in some cases, rediscover.

This image of Sara dressed in an Indo-western outfit popped up on our screens, and it piqued our interest. It has a floral story that is its number one and best.

The actress looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. We’re all constantly cashing in on lehengas, sarees, and other traditional ensembles, but the Sara-approved two-piece ensemble could be the start of a chicer spectrum you can happily trust.

The actress’s peplum-style kurta was very shoppable and stylish, with a high neck and floral pink and green artwork limited to the bust and also kept on the back. The colourful flowers here also had sparkly hints, giving off a very spring vibe.

She wore a sleeveless minidress with bootcut pants. It wasn’t tier-ed and was straightforward and excellent.

Glam Picks

The actress wore her hair in a neat ponytail and wore glam makeup that included kohl-laden eyes, plenty of mascara, and a neutral lip tint.

She looked stunning in just a ponytail, eyeliner, and a glossy pout, with no other accessories.

On Professional Front

Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The actress will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, opposite Vicky Kaushal. Aside from that, she is working on Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Ae Watan Mere Watan.