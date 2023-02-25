‘Can’t Change My Parents’: Sara Ali Khan Says On Question Of Nepotism

Bollywood Actress and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan Recently attended Ideas of India 2023 organised by Abp network. Here, She openly talked about nepotism and other issues. Let’s checkout what she said at the event:

Sara Said this on Nepotism

At the 2023 Asia-India Summit, Sara Ali Khan was asked this question and thought she would complete the platform from a Star Kids perspective. Does it make you feel good or does it question your skills? Sara Ali Khan made a statement about this with impunity. Sara said: It’s not beneficial to think about that which we cannot control.

Sara continues, “I proudly say I am the daughter of Amrita singh and Saif Ali Khan.I can not change my parents but Will continue collecting the ability to create my own being, I always want people to recognise me for my work, I do not want and cannot run away from myself.

Is Sara Ali Khan Has Pressure of Being an Actor?

Coming from a family of superstars, Sara Ali Khan says there is no pressure on her as she comes from a family that has all the greats of cinema. I just want people to acknowledge my existence. So Sara Ali Khan speaks openly about family and nepotism in the film industry. On the work front, Sara looked in ‘Atrangi re’ with Akshay kumar and Dhanush . Next She Will appear in laxman utekar’s yet-to-be -titled film with vicky kaushal. The shooting of the film has completed.

What do you think about Sara Ali Khan’s Statement On Nepotism? Had she uses her parents name Or she made her identity by own?