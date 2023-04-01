Style File: Sonam Kapoor Adds Indian Touch To Her Look With Ethnic Jewellery In Dior Pink Co-ord Dress!

At the Christian Dior fashion show in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a chic ensemble. Check out her outfit:

Sonam Kapoor, the stunning actress and new mum in town, served up some major fashion goals with her sheer elegance and glamour.

It’s no wonder B’wood diva and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is on top of her game when it comes to style. The actress is always stylish and never fails to delight her fans with her sense of style.

The iconic Gateway of India hosted the first ever Christian Dior show, showcasing the country’s craft. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with celebrities from all over the world flocking to the starry night.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the fashionistas who showed up dressed to the nines. The diva looked stunning in a Dior pink gown.

The Bollywood fashionista stunned in a chic pink co-ord dress and matching blazer. Her look was completed by a Lady Dior mini bag. Sonam shared some Haute images from her photoshoot at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace.

Even though the ensembles worn by models, celebrities, and influencers were clearly on a different page, the venue was lit up with for not lighting but breathtakingly-arranged flowers which did serve a whole Spring atmosphere.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is pushing coats to their limits. It doesn’t appear forced, and the proof is in the photos.

What are coats doing as the temperature rises. There are numerous trends, and only a guest as fashion-forward as Sonam can make unwearable clothes wearable and admirable.

The Aisha actress, who was styled by Nikhil Mansata, wore a color-coordinated outfit and accessories. We’ve chosen our first favourite look from the trove of looks she put together for the runway show, so keep reading.

Outfit Details

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in her Dior ensemble. There’s a lot we’ve talked about when it comes to monotone outfits, and this pink set proves how unfailing a colour can be.

Sonam wore a Dior gown with two halves of a shirt and a wrap skirt. It provided complete support for the sheen factor of the silk fabric.

Sonam Kapoor wore a long-sleeved shirt with a collar and a bow on her skirt and this was worn with an oversize coat.

Sonam’s Rs. 2,26,080.80 worth of jewellery. Micro Lady Dior Vanity Case is already a favourite of ours. One of the best things ever! An ‘D.I.O.R.’ charm, strass and white beads embellished the bag, which had a zip closure, a top handle, and a zipper closure with a top handle.

Accessorized The Look

She paired the dress with a stunning full-length jacket in the same pink hue. She complemented her look with jewels in the form of necklaces, chaandbali earrings, and Sunita Kapoor and Gem Palace rings. She completed her ensemble with black heels and a mini Dior bag.

Glam Options

Sonam posed for the photos with her hair open in straight locks with a middle part, styled by fashion stylist Nikhil Mansata.

Sonam wore pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, pointed brows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, aided by makeup artist Namrata Soni.