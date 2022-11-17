Suniel Shetty & Anurag Kashyap’s Film File Number 323 Gets In Controversies, Mehul Choksi Sends A Notice

Anurag Kashyap’s film File No. 323 is embroiled in controversy. Suniel Shetty is going to appear in the lead role in this film. For your information, let us tell you that names like Nirav Modi and criminal Vijay Mallya have been included in the film. Whereas File no. Mehul Choksi has raised his objection on the film 323, a notice has been issued by him against the makers, after which the makers have replied that they too will respond to it legally very soon.

A notice has been issued against the makers of the film File No. 323 by Mehul Choksi. He says that his image is being tarnished through this film. The notice has also been issued by Mehul Choksi’s lawyer to the film’s director Karthik K, producer Kalol Das and Parth Rawal. Although the makers say that this film is not based on anyone’s life.

Please tell that it is clearly written in the notice that the makers of File No. 323 should stop the shooting of this film under any circumstances. At the same time, he has also asked the makers to apologize publicly. On the other hand, the producer of the film says that Mehul Choksi was not mentioned anywhere in the film and all the things he is saying are false.

The makers of File No. 323 say that this film is based on facts and has been made after thorough research. It does not tarnish anyone’s image. The makers of the film also told that people who have looted the money of common Indians and fled from India and are hiding in foreign countries, they are issuing notices to us. He has also said that he will answer this thing very soon and if we talk about the film, it will be made.