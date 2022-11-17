Who Is Riya Sen, Who Joined Rahul Gandhi In Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Deets Inside!!

Riya Sen, the daughter of famous Hindi and Bengali films actress Munmun Sen, is a well-known actress. She has worked in Hindi films Style, Jhankar Beats, and Apna Sapna Money Money. Riya Sen is also very much discussed due to her boldness and amazing outfits. However, her Bollywood career flopped before her career reached to peak level. After this, she tried her luck in Bengali films and left Bollywood. Recently, Riya Sen was seen with Rahul Gandhi in the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. After which the discussion about her intensified once again.

Let us tell you that today is the 71st day of Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. These days the journey is passing through Maharashtra after crossing Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi and others resumed the journey from Patur in Maharashtra on Thursday. This journey is also getting along with Bollywood. Recently, Bollywood actress Riya Sen went to this visit Congress people. Let us tell you that before Riya Sen, Pooja Bhatt was also seen joining the Bharat Jodo yatra with Rahul Gandhi.

Talking about Riya Sen, she is the sister of actress Raima Sen and belongs to the royal family of Tripura. His father Bharat Dev Verma is the son of Queen Ila Devi of Cooch Behar. Riya got recognition for first time by Phalguni Pathak’s song “Chudi jo khanki hatho Mai”. Riya has got a lot of popularity through bold scenes in her films. However, now she has completely turned to Bengali films leaving Bollywood films behind.