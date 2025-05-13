Sunita Ahuja Opened Up About Her Desire To See Her Husband Working Again In Films

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently talked about her desire to see her husband working in films once again. Despite being a big star in the 1990s, Govinda kept away from films for a long time, due to which his family is also worried. In a recent interview, Sunita opened up about the family’s desire to see Govinda back on the big screen and also revealed the reason why he rejected opportunities in the OTT space.

In a conversation with one of the media houses, she said, ‘I always tell Govinda that you are a legend, you were the king of the 90s. Kids of today’s generation dance to your songs. I keep telling him to keep better company. Why is a legend like you sitting at home? Actors of your age are working a lot, including Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. Why don’t you work? We miss watching Govinda in films.’

Sunita further said, ‘My children and I are desperate to see him on screen. The company and friends you are hanging out with are not saying good to you, just agreeing to everything, their intention is not good for you. I want to tell these so-called friends of his, Govinda also helps you financially, why don’t you show him the right path?’

Sunita Ahuja also said that Govinda is not ready to accept the changing times and is stuck in the 1990s, when most of his films were box office hits. She said, ‘The 90s are gone, it’s 2025 now. No one is watching a 90s-style film. Why are you ruining his life for a pittance? Tell him to lose weight or look handsome. We feel bad that such a great actor is sitting at home. Artists in the film industry love to hear their praises, they don’t want to hear the truth. There was praise in the 90s, there is no actor like Govinda, but he has to do good films and choose good directors.’