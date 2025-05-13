Did Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Have Been Shelved? Will Not Be Released On Any Platform Now?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been away from the screen for the last 7 years. She was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan, which flopped miserably. However, later she was shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’, on which everyone’s eyes are fixed. But it has been a long time since it was scheduled to be released. There is often a rumor about this biographical sports drama that it has been shelved.

Let us tell you that Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has reacted to the delay in the release of her biographical film ‘Chakda Express’. According to a report, ‘Chakda Xpress’ was to premiere on OTT in October 2023, but it has been put on hold as the makers are looking for a good platform for its release. When Jhulan Goswami was asked about this, she said that no one has bothered her about the release.

Jhulan said, ‘I have no news, and everyone is calling me. I have no comment to make.’ She said that the film is going to be released on an OTT platform. There is no information about the release, due to which she refrained from reacting to it. Actor Divyendu Bhattacharya had earlier said that the film was shot very well, and he had expressed his concern over its delay.

At the same time, Manas said that the film was planned to be released just before the Cricket World Cup, but this was also not possible. At the same time, actress Anushka Sharma has not reacted to this. Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Kaushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur are also in important roles in this film directed by Prosit Roy.