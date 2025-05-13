After Being Banned On Social Media, Pakistani Actors Removed From The Film’s Album Cover

After the ban on Pakistani actors in India, many music companies have removed the photos of Pakistani artists from the covers of Indian film albums. Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane were earlier seen in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’. But now only the actor’s photo is visible on the cover page. The Pakistani actress has also been removed from the film’s album cover on Spotify and YouTube Music.

Apart from this movie, Mahira Khan’s photo is also missing from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. But right now, Fawad Khan’s photo with Sonam Kapoor is present on the cover image of Khoobsurat. Let us tell you that Harshvardhan Rane recently posted a post and announced that he will not work with Mawra Hocane in Sanam Teri Kasam 2, if the cast is repeated.

The actor took this decision because the actress condemned Operation Sindoor. However, after this, both of them said a lot to each other on social media. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India took action and carried out an airstrike on Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed. On which Pakistani artists reacted, and Mawra’s name was also included in it. Then Harshvardhan decided that he would not work in the movie, and then the matter escalated.

The actress called this decision of the actor a PR stunt on Instagram. She wrote, ‘The person from whom I expected common sense is giving a PR statement to attract attention. It is a matter of regret.’ Mawra had said that if the actor is making headlines by using her name after 9 years, then he has the wrong team. She also talked about the war. Then Harshvardhan wrote a note in the Instagram story and said that this seems like a personal attack.