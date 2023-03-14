Swara Bhaskar Became Telugu Bride For Her Wedding Moment; See Haldi, Mehndi & Sangeet Pics!

Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker finally married with Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmed last Monday after a full ceremony. Wedding photos have gone viral on social media.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is getting married again. In February, the actress had a legal marriage with Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmed. At the same time, wedding ceremonies alternate. Photos and videos of their haldi and mehendi ceremonies have recently been released. Meanwhile, a new photo of Swara Bhaskar also surfaced on Monday.

Swara Bhaskar Became Telugu Bride for her marriage

The actress shared many photos in her Insta-story. She looks absolutely stunning as a telugu bride look in a gorgeous gold sari. She also wears the Mehroon Jewel. Mehendi hairstyles, red bracelets, nose rings, headbands and gajra. Meanwhile, The Groom Fahad Ahmad Looked Handsome in golden and white coloured sherwani.

Swara Bhaskar’s mehndi and Sangeet ceremony Pictures

Before getting married, actress Swara Bhaskar performed a very beautiful henna ceremony at home. Where this couple looks very happy. All premarital relationships of actress Swara Bhaskar were very good. After the mehendi, the Sangeet ceremony was also held at the home of Swara Bhaskar. This photo of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed got a lot of mentions on social media.

Swara Bhaskar’s Haldi Ceremony

Recently, Swara shared some pictures of herself on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the haldi ceremony. Both of them perform a ritual with Holi-colored turmeric. Let us tell you Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad fall into each other during protest and recently announced their relationship in February by doing court marriage.