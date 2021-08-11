Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has taken the class of trollers for trolling Kareena and Saif in the name of Jahangir. Taking a jibe at the trollers, she has tweeted that if your sentiments are hurt by the name Jehangir, then you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world. Let us tell you that ever since the talk of naming the younger son of Kareena and Saif as Jahangir has come to the fore, they are constantly being trolled on social media.

Swara Bhaskar has tweeted and wrote that a couple has named their children, and that couple is not you, but you have an opinion on what names are and why and this is an issue in your mind; If your feelings are hurt, then you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world!

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second son in February this year. Whose name was not yet revealed in the media? Recently a book has been launched on Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy, during which people came to know about her younger son’s name being Jahangir. Since then, Kareena and Saif were constantly being trolled on Twitter for naming Jahangir. Now Swara Bhaskar has come out in his support and has called the trollers a donkey.

Let us tell you that even before this when Kareena and Saif named their first son Taimur, they had to face trolls even at that time. There was a lot of controversy about this name too and there was a ruckus about it for a long time.

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently written a book. After which the name of his second son was known to the people for the first time. In this book, Kareena has made many revelations. Kareena Kapoor Khan has told in this book that she did not drink milk for 14 days at the time of Taimur’s birth. In this book, he has revealed that Taimur was born by cesarean. She told that the situation was different at the time of Jahangir’s birth and I was able to breastfeed him.