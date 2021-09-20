Actor Taspsee Pannu had shared several pictures of her intense workout routine a few days back. Netizens have reacted to her pictures while some had praised her others again got a chance to troll her. One of the users reacted to her pictures and compared her physique with that of a man. Now Taapsee reacted to this tweet that called her physique that of a man. The image, which showed Taapsee from the back, was unveiled recently. Taapsee will be seen in the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurana, set to debut on Zee5 on October 15. Taapsee had previously shared several images of her intense fitness routine for the film, in which she plays a sprinter.

Taapsee Pannu

Sharing the image, a Bollywood news-centric Twitter account wrote, “Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai.” Taapsee responded, “All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September 🙂 And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment.”

Taapsee Pannu’s Reaction

Rashmi Rocket has been co-written by Kanika Dhillon. Directed by Vinil Mathew and co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dillruba debuted directly on Netflix earlier this year. She recently appeared in Annabelle Sethupathi, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rashmi Rocket is Taapsee’s third straight-to-streaming release of the year. The actor in recent interviews has spoken about becoming a major box office draw, but her last theatrical release was 2020’s Thappad. She also has Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, her debut production Blurr, and other films in the pipeline.