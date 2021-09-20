Janhvi Kapoor recently caught up with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan, with her sister Khushi Kapoor in tow. She shared glimpses of a party the trio attended.

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from a recent party she and her sister Khushi Kapoor attended. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram and revealed that they were joined by her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan. He and the Kapoor sisters seemed to have had a ball at the bash.

She took to Instagram to share a montage of pictures from the party. It shows Janhvi and Akshat posing for the camera. Akshat is seen hugging and Kissing Janhvi Kapoor on her cheeks. Another video shows Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor posing with the duo. While Akshat is seen in an all-black ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor has donned a white ruched bodycon dress in the clip.

Last week, Janhvi Kapoor shared an unseen picture with Akshat and penned a sweet note to wish him on his birthday, wrote “Happy Birthday to the world’s best human I love you,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor has always kept her relationships private. But her pictures with Akshat Rajan often make headlines, leaving netizens in awe of the rumoured couple. While rumours of their romance have been in the air for a few years, Janhvi had earlier rubbished the same and said that they’re childhood ‘best friends.’

For the unversed, Akshat Rajan is the son of a business giant, Abhijit Rajan (Chairman and Managing Director of Gammon India Limited).